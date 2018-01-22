See Caitlyn Smith's Stunning 'Tacoma' on 'Today'

Caitlyn Smith's debut album Starfire has only been out since last Friday, but the talented Nashville vocalist and songwriter has already made a big splash. Following her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 16th, Smith stopped by Today on Monday for another show-stopping performance.

Related 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: January 2018 From a charismatic pop-country singer to the youngest major-label country artist since Tanya Tucker

Smith performed Starfire cut "Tacoma," a powerful ballad that Smith originally penned for Garth Brooks' 2014 album Man Against Machine. The emotionally wrenching track shows off both Smith's narrative lyricism and her powerful vocals, the latter of which take center stage during her Today performance.

"I've always been the artist, and it's been an honor to have songs recorded by other artists, but I love the stage and I love being able to communicate my own songs," Smith tells hosts John Cena and Jenna Bush Hager.

In addition to her television performances, Smith was highly visible last week with a review in the New York Times and the release of the official music video for "Tacoma." She also played an album release show in Nashville on Friday night.