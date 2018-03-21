See Blake Shelton's Affectionate 'I'll Name the Dogs' on 'Seth Meyers'

Blake Shelton made his second consecutive night of non-Voice television appearances on Tuesday, visiting the set of Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform his ACM-nominated single "I'll Name the Dogs" one day after spending some quality time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (including a visit to a palm reader).

Written by Josh Thompson, Matt Dragstrem and Ben Hayslip, "I'll Name the Dogs" was the first single issued from Shelton's 11th album Texoma Shore and eventually climbed to the Number One slot on the Country Airplay chart. Shelton has more recently issued the personal remembrance "I Lived It" (which he performed on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show) as his new single, but on the Seth Meyers stage he sings of his uncomplicated devotion and a desire to occupy more traditional male-female relationship roles with a romantic partner. At the beginning of March, the song was nominated for Single Record of the Year at the ACM Awards, an honor that includes both Shelton and producer Scott Hendricks and places them in competition against Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" and Midland's "Drinkin' Problem," among others.

In addition to his late-night takeover this week, Shelton was also in his regular seat as a coach on the 14th season of NBC's The Voice, which this week entered the Battle Rounds. Shelton's picks included former backup singer Kyla Jade, as well as Dylan Hartigan, whom he stole when coach Kelly Clarkson cut him from her team.