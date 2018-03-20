Blake Shelton updates the shopworn country-way-of-life song with his new single "I Lived It," fondly recalling images of his upbringing rather than boasting about how country he may or may not be. The Oklahoma native performed the ballad on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, matching the song's nostalgic vibe with a bittersweet delivery about times gone by.

Related Watch Blake Shelton's Nostalgic 'I Lived It' Video 'Voice' coach takes a solitary stroll through his own past in latest offering from 'Texoma Shore'

"Them old Duke boys were flattening the hills, Hollywood was fake, wrestling was real," he sings, before acknowledging the unique Southern quality of some of his references and slang. "You think I'm talking crazy / in a different language you might not understand."

Written by Rhett Atkins, Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip and Ross Copperman, "I Lived It" is Shelton's second single off his album Texoma Shore.



The singer and coach on NBC's The Voice also joined Fallon on the couch for a chat, talking about the addition of Kelly Clarkson to the reality show. He played a game of "Name That Song," too, but was unable to guess the Roots' intro to Dolly Parton's "Jolene," much to Fallon's delight. "I miss Johnny Carson so bad," Shelton deadpanned.