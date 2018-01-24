See Avett Brothers Cover the Cranberries' 'Linger' for Dolores O'Riordan

The Avett Brothers are among the most adept artists at delivering fresh takes on classic songs. At a recent show in Louisville, Kentucky, they paid tribute to late Cranberries vocalist Dolores O'Riordan with a cover of one of her band's best-known songs, "Linger."

Led by Scott Avett's singing and his jangling acoustic guitar, the Avetts' cover – performed at Louisville Palace and recorded in a fan-shot video – captures the spry beauty of the Cranberries' original, which cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 after its release on 1993's Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? During the chorus, the energy in the room is palpable as the audience joins in for a moving singalong with the band. O'Riordan died January 15th at the age of 46.

Last summer, the Avett Brothers also paid tribute to their friend and collaborator, Chris Cornell, with a cover of "Black Hole Sun" during Newport Folk Festival, which took place a couple months after the Soundgarden front man committed suicide. The North Carolina natives play a five-night stand at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico starting January 31st.