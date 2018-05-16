See Ashley Monroe's Sublime Take on George Jones' 'Bartender's Blues'

Ashley Monroe does her best George Jones with a performance of the weepy hit "Bartender's Blues" for the Grand Ole Opry's "Radio Replay" series.

Written by James Taylor and recorded on the folk-rocker's 1977 album JT, "Bartender's Blues" showed up as the title track of a George Jones album one year later. Jones' version, which made the most of his signature vocal dips and dives, peaked at Number Six. Noting that the tune "has all the good country song feelings in it," Monroe lends her emotive mountain soprano to the tune, accompanied by only her acoustic guitar and a fiddle player. It's a potent combination, as Monroe's performance wrings new feelings of isolation from the song that originally landed on the charts 40 years ago.

Monroe released her third solo album Sparrow on April 20th. Earlier this week, she paid a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform the seductive new track "Hands on You."