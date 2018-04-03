Ashley McBryde has spent the last several years of her life focused on making music, writing songs and opening shows for Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert as she built toward her own moment in the spotlight. On Monday, the Arkansas native made the jump to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she played a resilient rendition of her breakout anthem "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega" from her major label debut Girl Going Nowhere.

Building gradually from its quiet opening verse to an all-out rocker, the live performance of "Little Dive Bar" with McBryde's band Deadhorse loses none of the LP's raw, earnest spirit. Girl Going Nowhere arrived on Friday and includes the soaring "American Scandal" as well as the fearless look at rural meth addiction in "Livin' Next to Leroy."

McBryde is currently on the road playing headlining shows as well as supporting dates on Luke Combs' Don't Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour. Tonight, she performs at the Roxy in Los Angeles.