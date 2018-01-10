See Anderson East's Swaggering 'Girlfriend' on 'Colbert'

Anderson East's anticipated new album Encore comes out Friday, and to support the release East stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday to play strutting new tune "Girlfriend."

Last week, East debuted "Girlfriend" with a playful music video that featured the Nashville-based artist as a camp counselor, with a storyline that nodded to the track's message of romantic rivalry. His rollicking Colbert performance includes a three-piece horn section and gives East plenty of room to show off his fiery, soulful vocals. East co-wrote "Girlfriend" with Encore producer Dave Cobb, songwriter Aaron Ratiere, and EDM artist/producer Avicii.

Encore is out January 12th and features the previously released tracks "All On My Mind" and "King for a Day." East kicks off his Encore World Tour on Thursday, January 11th in New York City.