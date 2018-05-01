See American Aquarium Predict Doomsday in New Video 'The World Is on Fire'

North Carolina's American Aquarium take a hard look at increasing political division in the video for their new single, "The World Is on Fire," and end up placing their bets on the goodness of the human spirit.

Gritty and apocalyptic but with strong undertones of hope running throughout, the clip focuses on two survivors sheltering in a bunker, riding out a mysterious cataclysm which seems to result in widespread rioting and destruction. But mirroring front man BJ Barham's assessment of the fallout from 2016's presidential election, the characters are ultimately driven back out into the world with a fresh perspective.

"We cant give in / We cant give up / We must go boldly into the darkness / And be the light," Barham sings in his smoky, gravel-tinged vocal, backed by tasteful steel-guitar accents.

"The World Is on Fire" is the second single from the band's upcoming Things Change album – due June 1st – which is the first project after Barham reformed the five piece with an all new lineup in 2017. The band will tour coast to coast this summer, with shows kicking off May 24th in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featuring supporting artists Cory Branan, Travis Meadows, Dalton Domino and Jaime Wyatt on select dates.