See Amanda Shires' Striking New 'Eve's Daughter' Video

Misbehaving may not lead to making good life choices, but it sure can make for good storytelling. On her latest, "Eve's Daughter," Amanda Shires cuts loose and gets biblical with some scuzzy rock & roll.

The second track to be premiered from Shires' next LP, To the Sunset, it's a 180-degree turn from the dreamy indie pop of its predecessor, "Leave It Alone." Built on a crunchy guitar riff, "Eve's Daughter" – the title alludes to original sin – starts with a banshee wail from Shires, who tells the story of a young woman rolling the dice on a relationship that doesn't seem destined to work. It's not hard to get swept up in the moment with her, as Shires, wielding her violin, trades solos with her guitar and bass players.

There's a devil-make-care defiance in Shires' "looking for happy-ever-after forever and ever and ever," but "Eve's Daughter" is rooted in real-life events and real outcomes. "This is a look at part of my mom's life story," is Shires' simple explanation of the song's origins.

To the Sunset – which once again pairs Shires with producer Dave Cobb, who produced her 2016 album My Piece of Land – comes out August 3rd. She plays the Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi on June 22nd.