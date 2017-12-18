Scotty McCreery Details New LP 'Seasons Change'

In the wake of his popular single "Five More Minutes," country artist Scotty McCreery is preparing to release his first album in five years. The new LP, titled Seasons Change, is set to release March 16th on Triple Tigers Records, marking the 24-year-old singer's re-entrance into the spotlight not only as a maturing creator with new experiences under his belt, but also as a bona fide songwriter.

McCreery co-wrote all 11 tracks on the album, working with an assortment of in-demand songwriters like Jessi Alexander (Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck") and David Lee Murphy ("Dust on the Bottle," Kenny Chesney's "Living in Fast Forward"). Seasons Change was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis, with whom McCreery penned many of the songs.

Six years ago, the North Carolina native rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol while still in high school. His debut LP Clear as Day immediately followed, making him the first U.S. Idol winner to reach number one on the Billboard 200 with a debut album. The follow-up See You Tonight was released in 2013 and produced a top 10-charting hit with the title track.

Since then, McCreery has undergone some big life changes including the dissolution of his record deal with Mercury, his relocation to Nashville and the release of his book Go Big or Go Home. Seasons Change is a musical journal of his growth through these events, and it acts as a long-awaited reward for fans who have been there every step of the way.



Seasons Change full track listing:

1. "Seasons Change" (Scotty McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)

2. "Wherever You Are" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Dan Isbell)

3. "Boys From Back Home" (Scotty McCreery/Dan Isbell/Jason Gantt)

4. "Five More Minutes" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Monty Criswell)

5. "In Between" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Jessi Alexander/Jonathan Singleton)

6. "This Is It" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Aaron Eshuis)

7. "Wrong Again" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/Phillip White)

8. "Move It on Out" (Scotty McCreery/Dan Isbell/Aaron Eshuis)

9. "Barefootin'" (Scotty McCreery/Frank Rogers/David Lee Murphy)

10. "Still" (Scotty McCreery/Aaron Eshuis)

11. "Home in My Mind" (Scotty McCreery/James McNair/Tommy Cecil)