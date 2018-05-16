Hear Sam Hunt's Tense New Song 'Downtown's Dead'

Sam Hunt returns from a self-imposed break with the new single "Downtown's Dead," another romantically charged fusion of country, pop and hip-hop.

Released on Wednesday, the slow-burning anthem begins with a woozy Latin guitar riff, and continues on with a hungover narrative about a city that no longer holds the same charm it once did. Hunt addresses the departure of a woman who was the life of the party – and how the fun evaporated when she left.

"As long as you're still in my head / There ain't no way that I can paint a ghost town red," he sings in the the beat-driven chorus.

Written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Zach Crowell and Josh Osborne, "Downtown's Dead" is Hunt's first release since 2017's "Body Like a Back Road." The same writing team was responsible for that Grammy-nominated smash, which spent 34 weeks on top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, marking an all-time record.

Hunt followed up "Body Like a Back Road" by telling reporters he was taking his time with any new music, but more singles are expected in 2018. This summer, he'll tour stadiums on Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country Tour, as well as select festival dates.