Sam Hunt to Headline, Curate New Nashville Festival

This spring, Sam Hunt will headline and curate the inaugural Nashional Music Festival, a two-day festival at Nashville's Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The debut Nashional fest is a multi-genre lineup that spans country, hip-hop, rock and R&B. The lineup features Fetty Wap, Brothers Osborne, Judah & the Lion, Lanco and Kyle, as well as local acts like Muscadine Bloodline and Ernest K.

In addition to nightly headlining sets from Hunt himself, the concert, which takes place April 20th and 21st, will reflect the genre-defying tastes of the country singer, who spent the majority of last year touring off the success of his multi-platinum blockbuster hit “Body Like a Back Road.”

"I wanted to create an experience at the Nashional that celebrates music, community, and everything they mean to each other and this city," Hunt says in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"The sense of community in Nashville helps give it the character and personality that makes me proud to be a part of it."

Tickets for the Nashional Festival go on sale Friday, February 9th.