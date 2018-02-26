Sam Hunt to Headline Atlantic City Beach Concert

Sam Hunt will perform a number of stadium shows this summer as support on Luke Bryan's What Makes You Country XL Tour. But the progressive country star is also set to headline his own massive concert on July 1st when Hunt sets up shop on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Related Sam Hunt to Headline, Curate New Nashville Festival Fetty Wap, Brothers Osborne, Lanco and more will perform at the inaugural Nashional Festival in April

The appearance is part of the 2018 Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series, which will announce other concerts in the coming weeks. Hunt's performance is particularly noteworthy, as it's one of only a few headlining gigs he'll stage this season. The equally progressive country singer Kane Brown and 16-year-old Nashville artist Conner Smith are also on the bill.

In addition to the Bryan tour and a concert at the Indianapolis 500 in May, the "Body Like a Back Road" singer will headline and curate his own two-day festival, dubbed the Nashional, in Nashville on April 20th and 21st. Brothers Osborne, Fetty Wap and Judah & the Lion are among the artists recruited by Hunt.

Tickets to Hunt's Atlantic City concert go on sale March 2nd via Ticketmaster. Zac Brown Band, Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Lady Antebellum are among the country artists who have performed at past Atlantic City Beach Series concerts. Presented in part by Live Nation, the series is marking its fifth summer on the sand.