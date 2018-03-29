Rosanne Cash taps into the emotional pain behind one of her iconic father's private poems in the new video for "The Walking Wounded," part of the Johnny Cash: Forever Words album arriving on April 6th.

Based on unpublished writings left behind after Cash's 2003 death, the project features a star-studded cast reimagining the poems and heartfelt letters as songs. In the case of "The Walking Wounded," the new version builds on the Country Music Hall of Famer's legacy of social commentary.

Rosanne Cash's adaption features stark observations about the vicious circle of division and discrimination that still affects the nation, originally written as her father was reading about the Vietnam War and PTSD. Presented with a quietly intense, bare-bones production style courtesy of half-brother John Carter Cash, this rendering of the poem feels very much like it also applies to the current struggle to end gun violence.

"It was strange to co-write with my dad in this way, but ultimately a moving experience, and I'm proud of the results," Rosanne Cash wrote on Twitter.

Filmed in the area surrounding Cash's boyhood home in Dyess, Arkansas, the track's black-and-white video features Rosanne exploring the tiny cabin – which is now a museum – and standing expressionless as snow falls over cotton fields and mobile homes, while resilient locals hold their heads high.

Other artists featured on Johnny Cash: Forever Words include Chris Cornell, Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Elvis Costello, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley, John Mellencamp, Carlene Carter, The Jayhawks and more.