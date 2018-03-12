Rosanne Cash Announces New Tour Dates, 'Music of Johnny Cash' Residency

Days after completing a short Canadian tour, Rosanne Cash has announced a longer string of international dates for the spring and summer.

Kicking off March 27th at New York City's Lincoln Center, the 23-show run will bring Cash across the entirety of the U.S., with a handful of European shows filling the tour's final leg. She'll perform at opera houses, performing arts centers, theaters and festivals along the way. Among the tour's highlights is a four-day, sold-out residency at the SFJazz Center in San Francisco, where Cash will tackle songs of her father, Johnny Cash, alongside roots-music icon Ry Cooder.

Billed as "Cash and Cooder on Cash: The Music of Johnny Cash," the San Francisco residency will mark one of the first occasions in which Rosanne Cash has set aside her own music in favor of her father's catalog. The decision arose from a conversation with Cooder, who discovered Johnny Cash's music as a fourth grader in Santa Monica, California. Six decades later, when Rosanne Cash asked the multi-instrumentalist to join her onstage for four shows, Cooder suggested they cover her dad's music.

"I've spent almost 40 years avoiding that very thing, but when Ry suggested it, oddly, I didn’t even hesitate," Cash writes on the venue's website. "I said, 'Okay, let’s do Johnny.' I told him that he was the only person on the planet I would do a show of Johnny Cash songs with. When I said that, I felt quite overcome with feeling. I knew I had waited for the right person, the right reason and the right place."

Cash's tour wraps August 4th at the Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness, Scotland. If all goes according to plan, she'll release a new album – her follow-up to 2014's The River & the Thread, which swept the Americana category at the Grammys one year later – that Fall. Although currently untitled, the album features harmony vocals from the Decemberists' Colin Meloy, who joined Cash and producer Tucker Martine in the studio earlier this year.

"I'm in the studio this week with Tucker Martine at Flora Recording and Playback in Portland, OR," Cash wrote on Facebook in February. "I was thrilled to welcome Colin Meloy to the studio to sing harmony on a couple of songs. New album of all new songs should be finished by June – looking for an October release. I'm really excited."

Tour dates for Rosanne Cash's international run:

March 27 - New York, NY @ Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts

April 2 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

April 3 - Raleigh, NC @ Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

April 5 - Wilmington, NC @ Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts

April 6 - Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theater

April 10 - Savannah, GA @ Savannah Music Festival

April 12 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

April 13 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

April 14 - Glen Ellyn, IL @ McAninch Arts Center

May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJazz, Miner Auditorium

May 4 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJazz, Miner Auditorium

May 5 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJazz, Miner Auditorium

May 6 - San Francisco, CA @ SFJazz, Miner Auditorium

May 12 - New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

June 23 - Cooperstown, NY @ Glimmerglass Festival

July 24 - London, UK @ Union Chapel

July 26 - Bristol, UK @ St. George's

July 28 - Dublin, Ireland @ National Concert Hall

July 29 - Cork, Ireland @ Skibbereen Arts Festival

July 31 - Nurnberg, Germany @ Seranadenhof

August 1 - Landsberg Am Lech, Germany @ Stadttheater Landsberg

August 3 - Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

August 4 - Inverness, Scotland @ Tartan Heart Festival