See Songwriter Ron Pope's Meditative 'The Last' Video

One quiet standout on Nashville songwriter Ron Pope's 2017 album Work was "The Last," where a man lets go of a relationship and begins to take stock of where everything went wrong. The tune gets some visual accompaniment with a new video released on Thursday and featuring beauty/style blogger Carli Bybel.

Two separate narratives unfold in the clip. In one, Pope goes through his routine of show preparation and hitting the stage in front of his fans. In another, Bybel – a YouTube influencer who runs the blog The Beauty Bybel – appears in home video-style footage of sweet, playful interactions with a love interest. Their paths never cross, but it's easy enough to view Bybel's character as a representation of the woman from the song, moving on without him.

Pope will open 2018 with a companion release for Work. The new EP, titled Worktapes, will be released on January 26th. He'll resume touring shortly after that with a February 7th show at Delmar Hall in St. Louis, Missouri.