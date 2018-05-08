Robert Earl Keen Announces Free Hometown Concert, Expands Tour

The summertime heat is already descending upon Texas, and with it Lone Star singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen, who has announced his annual free hometown show on the Fourth of July.

Related How Robert Earl Keen Became a Country and Americana Cult Hero Raspy-voiced Texas songwriter has endeared himself to George Strait, Lyle Lovett and countless fans with his irreverent style

Keen, a tireless touring artist who already undertook a wintertime jaunt earlier this year with old friend and fellow Texas A&M alum Lyle Lovett, will headline Kerrville's 4th on the River celebration in Kerrville, Texas. The small Hill Country town has been Keen's home for nearly three decades and this year played host to his benefit concert for the Hill Country Youth Orchestra. The Fourth of July concert marks the sixth edition of Keen's free Independence Day festival.

The Texas country trailblazer has also added tour dates outside of his home state, including stops in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Utah and Idaho. Keen will also reunite once more with Lovett in December when the pair make a previously announced appearance with George Strait during his residency at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

An inductee of the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame, the 62-year-old is due to receive the Distinguished Alumna Award from his alma mater in 2018. "I'm at the best level of celebrity in the world. I can go anywhere I want to and nobody ever really recognizes me unless I talk," Keen told Rolling Stone Country in a profile published last month. "It's what my wife calls 'playing the Earl card.' I go, 'Hi, I'm Robert Keen,' and [people] go, 'Oh, OK, nice to see you.' Then I say, 'Robert Earl Keen,' and they go, 'Oh!'"



Here are Robert Earl Keen's expanded schedule of 2018 tour dates:

June 8 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

June 15 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain's Ballroom

June 16 – Lacygne, Kansas @ Tumbleweed Music Festival

June 17 – Indianapolis, Indiana @ HI-FI

June 19 – Alexandria, Virginia @ The Birchmere Music Hall

June 20 – Portsmouth, New Hampshire @ Prescott Park

June 21 – South Burlington, Vermont @ Higher Ground Ballroom

June 23 – Norfolk, Connecticut @ Infinity Hall

June 24 – Westerly, Rhode Island @ Knickerbocker Café

June 25 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

June 26 – Rocky Mount, Virginia @ Harvester Performance Center

June 30 – Stafford, Texas @ Redneck Country Club

July 4 – Kerrville, Texas @ Kerrville's 4th on the River

July 15 – Greenfield, Massachusetts @ Green River Festival

July 25 – Jackson, Wyoming @ Teton County Fair Grounds

July 27 – Denver, Colorado @ Levitt Pavilion

August 10 – Bozeman, Montana @ MSU - Oval Field

August 11 – Challis, Idaho @ Braun Brothers Reunion

August 12 – South Salt Lake City, Utah @ The CommonWealth Room

August 25 – Galveston Island, Texas @ The Grand 1894 Opera House

September 7 – Brevard, North Carolina @ Mountain Song Festival

December 7-8 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena (with Lyle Lovett)