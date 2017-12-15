Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show Lead 2018 DelFest Lineup

The end of 2017 may be just around the corner, but it's never too early to start thinking about the summer festival season. Right on cue, roots music festival DelFest has announced the lineup for its 11th installment.

Related How Ricky Skaggs Redefined Bluegrass and Brought It to the Mainstream Neotraditional star infused his Eighties hits with exceptional playing and Appalachian harmony

The Del McCoury Band and the Travelin' McCourys will, of course, serve as the Maryland festival's headliners. Other notable acts slated to perform include Old Crow Medicine Show, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush, and David Grisman.

To add a little intrigue to an already enticing lineup, McCoury's handpicked "Bluegrass Congress" will also perform. Members of the Congress – a supergroup including some of bluegrass' best and brightest – are Grisman, Skaggs, Bush, Fleck, Jerry Douglas, guitarist Bryan Sutton, fiddler Stuart Duncan, and the Del McCoury Band.

Writing on Facebook, DelFest explained how members were selected. "Earlier this fall, the invitation below was sent out to a very select group of the elite pickers in bluegrass to invite them to be a part of a once-in-a-lifetime event planned for the 2018 DelFest – the Bluegrass Congress," the post reads. "The Congress will convene on the Saturday night of DelFest for an extraordinary pickin' party – the likes of which will not be seen again in our lifetime."

DelFest 2018 takes place May 24th - 27th at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland. Additional performers include Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, The Wood Brothers and Cris Jacobs.