Rhiannon Giddens Adds New 2018 Headlining Tour Dates

Rhiannon Giddens is showing up in a variety of places as 2018 gets into gear, including on the TV show Nashville, where the Music City drama is speeding toward the series finale. Giddens, who won a MacArthur Fellowship in 2017, will spend a sizable portion of the year on stages now that she's just added 16 new dates to her headlining tour schedule.

The North Carolina native, who released her second solo LP Freedom Highway in 2017, kicks off the new dates April 15th at the Spinning Jenny in Greer, South Carolina. Over the following two months, Giddens will travel along the East Coast until making it all the way north to Toronto, Ontario – where she plays Danforth Music Hall – before eventually finishing the new dates with a stop at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort, Kentucky on June 28th.

Giddens' 2018 dates supporting Freedom Highway will get underway early in February, with a stretch of New York City shows with Lara Downes and a handful of duo performances with Dirk Powell, who co-produced Freedom Highway with Giddens. She'll also play Soundtrack '63 at the Apollo Theater and the Tibet House U.S. Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall, both of which take place in New York.

The full list of Rhiannon Giddens' newly added spring and summer tour dates:

April 15 — Greer, SC @ The Spinning Jenny

April 17 — Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

April 19 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

April 23 — Tampa, FL @ Ferguson Hall at The Straz Center

April 24 — Madison, GA @ Madison-Morgan Cultural Center

April 25 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 14 — Ithaca, NY @ Hangar Theatre

May 15 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

May 20 — Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall OTR

May 22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theater

June 13 — Kennett Square, PA @ Longwood Gardens

June 20 — Ridgefield, CT @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

June 21 — Boothbay Harbor, ME @ The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

June 22 — St. Johnsbury, VT @ St. Johnsbury Academy

June 28 — Frankfort, KY @ The Grand Theatre