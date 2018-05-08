Hear Rayland Baxter's Sinewy New Song 'Casanova'

Nashville singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter has set July 13th as the release date for his upcoming third studio album Wide Awake and shared the new song "Casanova."



Describing the project as "an album about decision making," Baxter veers between introspective examination and wide-angle lens extrapolation over 10 new tracks which take modern society to task – including the reaction to the 2016 presidential election ("Strange American Dream") and U.S. gun culture ("79 Shiny Revolvers"). In the muscular, jangling "Casanova," Baxter uses an allegory to present student-loan debt as an overbearing girlfriend he's never met.

Written over the course of three months while the acclaimed singer-songwriter was living in an abandoned rubber-band factory in Franklin, Kentucky, Wide Awake was produced by Butch Walker (Weezer, Pink, Keith Urban). Featured musicians include Walker on bass, Cage the Elephant's Nick Bockrath on guitar, Dr. Dog's Erick Slick on drums and Aaron Embry (Elliott Smith, Brian Eno) on keys. Rayland's father Bucky Baxter (Steve Earle, R.E.M., Ryan Adams) is featured on pedal steel, and so is Lloyd Green, the iconic session-steel player who contributed to famous recordings by Johnny Cash, the Byrds, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and more.



On July 12th, Baxter will embark on his headlining Wide Awake Tour with a show in Washington, D.C., along with opening select shows for Shakey Graves (on whose new album Can't Wake Up he appears). Baxter first made waves as a duet partner on singer-songwriter Caitlin Rose's "Shanghai Cigarettes" in 2010, and has gone on to release the albums Feathers & Fishhooks (2012) and Imaginary Man (2015).

Track list for Rayland Baxter's Wide Awake:

1. "Strange American Dream"

2. "Casanova"

3. "Angeline"

4. "79 Shiny Revolvers"

5. "Amelia Baker"

6. "Without Me"

7. "Hey Larocco"

8. "Sandra Monica"

9. "Everything to Me"

10. "Let It All Go, Man"

Dates for the Wide Awake Tour:

July 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

July 13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

July 15 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

July 18 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

July 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

July 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

July 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

July 26 – Detroit, MI @ Otus Supply

July 27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

July 28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

August 1 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

August 2 – Davenport, IA @ Triple Crown Whiskey Bar

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

August 4 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

August 5 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

August 9 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

September 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

September 6 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

September 7 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

September 9 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

September 14 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

September 16 – Templeton, CA @ Whale Rock Festival

September 20 – Crystal Bay, NV @ Red Room at Crystal Bay

September 21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

September 23 – Sonoma, CA @ Harvest Music Festival

September 28 – Roseland, VA @ Devil's Backbone Hoopla

September 30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea Hear Now Festival