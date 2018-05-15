Ray Charles, Los Lobos Set for 'Austin City Limits' Hall of Fame

For their fifth anniversary class, the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame has tapped a trio of artists who represent a staggering array of musical genres and influence. At a ceremony set for October 25th, 2018, the ACL Hall of Fame will welcome into its ranks the late Ray Charles, along with Texas-born swamp rock-and-blues musician Marcia Ball and three-time Grammy winners Los Lobos, who built upon their East L.A. roots when they first formed over 40 years ago, performing a high-energy hybrid that incorporates rock & roll and also emphasizes their Mexican-American roots. All three acts made multiple appearances on Austin City Limits.

The star-packed event, featuring performances by Dan Auerbach, soul icon Irma Thomas and legendary vocalist Tracy Nelson takes place at ACL's studio home, ACL Live at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin . Musician Chris Isaak returns to host the festivities, which are open to the public. Tickets for the event go on sale May 18th at 10:00 a.m. CT , with sponsor packages available now. All proceeds will benefit Austin 's PBS station, KLRU-TV. Musical highlights and inductions from the ceremony will air in a special New Year's Eve broadcast of Austin City Limits as part of the program's Season 44, which premieres this fall on PBS.

Established in 2014 to celebrate the legacy of legendary artists and key individuals who have played a vital part in the pioneering music series, the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honored Willie Nelson, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, Lloyd Maines, and program creator Bill Arhos and Darrell Royal with induction that first year. The following year's ACL Hall of Fame inductees were Asleep at the Wheel, Loretta Lynn, Guy Clark, Flaco Jiménez, Townes Van Zandt, and the original crew of the show's first season from 1974 to '75. Since then, inductees have included Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, Roy Orbison, Rosanne Cash, the Neville Brothers and more.

Additional guests will be revealed in the coming weeks.

