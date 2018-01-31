Randy Rogers Band, Aaron Watson Feature on Pat Green Tribute LP

Texas-country favorite Pat Green will be celebrated with a special tribute album this spring, as a group of Red Dirt country stars team up for the release of Dancehall Dreamin': A Tribute to Pat Green on April 5th.

Featuring Randy Rogers Band, Jack Ingram, Radney Foster, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott Band and more, the album is comprised of 20 new tracks – 10 covers of some of Green's best-loved work and 10 behind-the-scenes stories about the making of each one. Green, who turns 46 on the day the tribute comes out, wasn't actually aware of the project while it was being produced.

One of first regional Texas acts to break into country's mainstream market, Green parlayed a devoted live-concert following into a series of major label albums and singles, including "Wave On Wave," which crested at Number Three on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2003. He's credited with paving the way for other Texas-based artists who have made the jump to national notoriety, including many of the those who took part in the Dancehall Dreamin' tribute.

Green will be back on the road starting in early February, with stops scheduled throughout Texas, plus Key West, Florida; Boston, Massachusetts; New York City, New York; and more.

Here's a complete track list for Dancehall Dreamin': A Tribute to Pat Green:

1. "Wrapped" - William Clark Green

2. "Three Days" - Randy Rogers Band featuring Radney Foster

3. "Nightmare" - John Baumann

4. "Wave On Wave" - Jack Ingram

5. "Take Me Out to a Dancehall" - Josh Abbott Band

6. "Crazy" - Aaron Watson

7. "Washington Avenue" - Walt Wilkins

8. "Adios Days" - Cory Morrow

9. "Dancehall Dreamer" - Drew Holcomb

10. "Southbound 35" - Kevin Fowler

11. "Wrapped": Story Behind the Song

12. "Three Days": Story Behind the Song

13. "Nightmare": Story Behind the Song

14. "Wave On Wave": Story Behind the Song

15. "Take Me Out to a Dancehall": Story Behind the Song

16. "Crazy": Story Behind the Song

17. "Washington Avenue": Story Behind the Song

18. "Adios Days": Story Behind the Song

19. "Dancehall Dreamer": Story Behind the Song

20. "Southbound 35": Story Behind the Song