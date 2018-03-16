Hear RaeLynn's No-Nonsense New Song 'Queens Don't'

RaeLynn has returned with the first taste of her follow-up to the Wildhorse LP, releasing her new single "Queens Don't" on Friday. The Texas native announced the song during an appearance on SiriusXM's the Highway.

Written by Corey Crowder, J Hart and RaeLynn, "Queens Don't" offers a definition of royalty that has nothing to do with bloodlines, dealing instead with demeanor and expectations in relationships for women and men. "Every jewel on my crown you better believe I earned it / Won’t keep people around that don't believe I deserve it," she sings, cautioning lovers and friends alike in a syncopated monotone that recalls Rihanna's brash, no-nonsense delivery. Alternating between quiet verses bolstered by acoustic guitar strums and full-bodied choruses, "Queens Don't" continues the progressive blend of pop and country she mastered on 2017's Wildhorse.

RaeLynn, who recently scored an ACM Awards nomination for New Female Artist, is currently playing shows as part of the CMT Next Women of Country on Tour, alongside Sara Evans and Kalie Shorr. Her next show is March 16th in Prior Lake, Minnesota.