Watch Pistol Annies' Surprise Reunion on Miranda Lambert's Tour

Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour brought two opportunities this past weekend for the country superstar to reunite with her Pistol Annies cohorts, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.

The trio, whose debut LP Hell on Heels topped the chart in 2011, took the stage in Knoxville , Tennessee , and Cleveland , Ohio , to perform a pair of tracks from that album. In addition to a slithering take on the title cut, the three sang the comical "Takin' Pills." From their Rupp Arena performance in Lexington , in Presley's home state of Kentucky , watch "Hell on Heels" above and "Takin' Pills" below.

Last summer, Lambert promised the release of a new Pistol Annies album in 2018. While no details have emerged about that record yet, Ashley Monroe is the next member of the trio to offer brand-new music. Ahead of the April 20th release of her solo LP Sparrow, the singer-songwriter unveiled the seductive new tune "Hands on You," which she co-wrote with Jon Randall.