Hear Paul Cauthen's Haunting New Song 'Everybody Walkin' This Land'

Paul Cauthen has announced plans to release Have Mercy, a seven-track follow-up to his breakthrough 2016 album My Gospel. The collection's haunting opening track "Everybody Walkin' This Land" is available now.

"You racists and fascists and nihilists and bigots, I'm callin' you out my friend," sings the larger-than-life Cauthen in the second verse of "Everybody Walkin' This Land," evoking the stentorian rumble of Johnny Cash to urge the aforementioned types to get right with God. Mixing Cauthen's singular personality – somewhere between revival tent preacher and rock & roll wild man – with a lurching, stomp-and-clap rhythm and ghostly backing vocals, the song stresses equality and calls for reconciliation.

Have Mercy, produced by Beau Bedford, was recorded at Modern Electric in Dallas and features contributes from the Texas Gentlemen. Cauthen is due to play at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on Sunday, April 29th, followed by a sold-out show April 30th at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

1. "Everybody Walkin’ This Land" (Cauthen, Beau Bedford)

2. "Resignation" (Cauthen, Bedford)

3. "Have Mercy" (Cauthen, Daniel Creamer, Nik Lee)

4. "Lil Son" (Cauthen)

5. "My Cadillac" (Cauthen, Creamer, Lee)

6. "Tumbleweed" (Cauthen, David Beck)

7. "In Love With a Fool" (Cauthen, Dan Dyer)