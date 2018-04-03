Outlaw Music Festival Tour Adds Van Morrison, Tedeschi Trucks, New Dates

Willie Nelson's third annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour was already looking like a summertime roots music juggernaut, but the 2018 edition adds more firepower with a new round of dates that includes rock & roll legends Neil Young and Van Morrison.

Related Jason Isbell, Billy Joe Shaver Lead Country Music Hall of Fame 'Outlaws' Concert Bobby Bare, Jessi Colter, Ashley Monroe, Amanda Shires also set for May 25th concert, a tie-in to the Hall's upcoming Outlaw Country exhibit

Young will be keeping things in the family for a one-off performance in Sarasota Springs, New York, the eighth and final stop on the newly announced second leg of tour dates. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be backed up by Lukas Nelson's band Promise of the Real, with whom he recently released the collaborative The Visitor LP and the soundtrack to the film Paradox, in which he also stars.

Morrison, meanwhile, is slated to perform on half of the new dates, including Pennsylvania dates in Burgettstown, Hershey and Scranton, and a fourth in Camden, New Jersey. All of the new dates take place along the East coast, with further stops in Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario. Also new to the lineup is Tedeschi Trucks Band, while others like Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats make return appearances at select dates.

The Outlaw Music Festival, which focuses on local beer and food in addition to live music, is already slated to tour the south and midwest for a nine-date run from May to July, followed immediately by Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic in Austin, Texas.

Here's the complete list of dates and performers for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour:

May 25 — Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Alison Krauss

Delta Rae

More TBA

May 26 — Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Brandi Carlile

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

May 27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

More TBA

June 22 — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

June 23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

JD McPhersonMore TB

June 24 — Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

Old Crow Medicine Show

More TBA

June 29 — Little Rock @ Verizon Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle KidMore TBA

June 30 — Dallas @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Ryan Bingham

The Head and the Heart

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA

July 1 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

The Head and the Heart

Ryan Bingham

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

The Wild Feathers

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

More TBA

September 7 – Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Sturgill Simpson

Brandi Carlile

The Commonheart

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sturgill Simpson

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

TBA

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sturgill Simpson

Terra Lightfoot

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 14 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

TBA

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Van Morrison

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Greensky Bluegrass

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sturgill Simpson

Greensky Bluegrass

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

TBA

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Sturgill Simpson

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced

September 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Neil Young + Promise of the Real

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real

Particle Kid

Other Artists To Be Announced