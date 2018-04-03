Outlaw Music Festival Tour Adds Van Morrison, Tedeschi Trucks, New Dates

Willie Nelson's third annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour was already looking like a summertime roots music juggernaut, but the 2018 edition adds more firepower with a new round of dates that includes rock & roll legends Neil Young and Van Morrison.
Young will be keeping things in the family for a one-off performance in Sarasota Springs, New York, the eighth and final stop on the newly announced second leg of tour dates. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be backed up by Lukas Nelson's band Promise of the Real, with whom he recently released the collaborative The Visitor LP and the soundtrack to the film Paradox, in which he also stars.
Morrison, meanwhile, is slated to perform on half of the new dates, including Pennsylvania dates in Burgettstown, Hershey and Scranton, and a fourth in Camden, New Jersey. All of the new dates take place along the East coast, with further stops in Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario. Also new to the lineup is Tedeschi Trucks Band, while others like Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats make return appearances at select dates.
The Outlaw Music Festival, which focuses on local beer and food in addition to live music, is already slated to tour the south and midwest for a nine-date run from May to July, followed immediately by Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic in Austin, Texas.
Here's the complete list of dates and performers for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour:
May 25 — Raleigh @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Alison Krauss
Delta Rae
More TBA
May 26 — Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Brandi Carlile
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
May 27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
More TBA
June 22 — Cincinnati @ Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
June 23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
JD McPhersonMore TB
June 24 — Detroit @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
The Head and the Heart
Old Crow Medicine Show
More TBA
June 29 — Little Rock @ Verizon Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle KidMore TBA
June 30 — Dallas @ Starplex Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Ryan Bingham
The Head and the Heart
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA
July 1 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
The Head and the Heart
Ryan Bingham
Edie Brickell & New Bohemians
The Wild Feathers
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
More TBA
September 7 – Burgettstown, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Sturgill Simpson
Brandi Carlile
The Commonheart
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sturgill Simpson
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
TBA
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sturgill Simpson
Terra Lightfoot
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 14 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
TBA
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Van Morrison
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Greensky Bluegrass
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 16 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Sturgill Simpson
Greensky Bluegrass
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
TBA
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
Other Artists To Be Announced
September 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Neil Young + Promise of the Real
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real
Particle Kid
Other Artists To Be Announced