Old Dominion Extend Headlining 2018 Happy Endings World Tour

Fresh off their surprise win for ACM Vocal Group of the Year, country band Old Dominion have added a fresh round of dates to their ongoing Happy Endings World Tour.

Beginning October 4th in Knoxville, Tennessee, the band has 22 new shows on tap with dates spread out across the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. A cast of supporting artists including Michael Ray, Granger Smith, Walker Hayes and High Valley will open shows on select dates, and tickets for the newly announced concerts go on sale May 4th.

Old Dominion walked away as the Vocal Group of the Year at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, marking their second ACM trophy (the band was named New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year in 2016). They are currently among the contenders for Top Country Duo/Group Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th, and are taking the supporting slot on Kenny Chesney's headlining Trip Around the Sun stadium tour.

The band's second album Happy Endings debuted at Number One on Billboard's Country Album Chart last summer, spawning two Number One singles in "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in Sand." So far Old Dominion has notched four Billboard Country Airplay chart toppers, and their new single "Hotel Key" was recently released to radio.

Heres a complete list of the new dates on Old Dominion's Happy Endings World Tour:

October 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

October 6 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

October 11 – Amarillo, TX @ Amarillo Civic Center

October 12 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

October 26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

October 27 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

October 31 – Dublin, Ireland @ Dublin Whelans

November 1 – Belfast, UK @ Belfast Empire Music Hall

November 3 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy 2

November 4 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

November 5 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

November 6 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

November 8 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

November 9 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

November 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

November 29 – Estero (Ft. Meyers), FL @ Germain Arena

November 30 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

December 7 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

December 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Deltaplex Arena

December 13 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

December 14 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

December 15 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena