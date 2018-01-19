Hear Old Crow Medicine Show's Blistering New Song 'Flicker and Shine'

Nashville string band Old Crow Medicine Show recently revealed the details for their new album Volunteer and on Friday, they shared the first single from the project. A blistering, fiddle-driven romp filled with themes of brotherhood and togetherness, the track was written by bandleader Ketch Secor and guitarist Kevin Hayes. It's the band's first original music since 2014's Grammy winning Remedy, which landed in the Top Five on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

Working for the first time with acclaimed roots producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson), Volunteer was recorded in Nashville's historic RCA Studio A is set for release on April 20th.

The project marks Old Crow Medicine Show's 20th anniversary as a band, and along with "Flicker & Shine," Secor wrote or co-wrote 11 new tracks for the album with topics ranging from Southern history to modern refugees and the band's own beginnings. Meanwhile, electric guitar was incorporated on a recording for the first time since their famous "Wagon Wheel" in 2004, which went on to become a triple-platinum Number One hit for Darius Rucker in 2013.

Old Crow Medicine Show's most recent release was their 2017 tribute to Bob Dylan, 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde, and the band filmed an episode of CMT Crossroads with Tennessee-raised pop star Kesha, which aired in December. They'll appear at festivals including Bonnaroo, Del Fest and Floyd Fest this summer, with more details and a full tour schedule to be released soon.



Here's a complete list of tracks and songwriting credits for Old Crow Medicine Show's Volunteer:

1. "Flicker & Shine" (Ketch Secor/Kevin Hayes)

2. "A World Away" (Ketch Secor/Critter Fuqua/Chance McCoy)

3. "Child of the Mississippi" (Ketch Secor/Critter Fuqua/Chance McCoy)

4. "Dixie Avenue" (Ketch Secor/Critter Fuqua)

5. "Look Away" (Ketch Secor)

6. "Shout Mountain Music" (Ketch Secor/Chance McCoy)

7. "The Good Stuff" (Kevin Hayes)

8. "Old Hickory" (Ketch Secor/Critter Fuqua)

9. "Homecoming Party" (Ketch Secor)

10. "Elzick's Farewell" (Traditional arranged by OCMS)

11. "Whirlwind" (Ketch Secor)