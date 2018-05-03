One of the more surprising inclusions on the initial 2018 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival lineup was the Grand Ole Opry, and now the iconic country music brand has shed some light on its involvement this year.

As first reported by the Tennesseean, the Opry's slot on the final night of the four-day festival in Manchester, Tennessee, will follow the program's typical two-hour format and be broadcast live on the radio. Performers will include several Opry members, like Bobby Bare, Del McCoury Band, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Riders in the Sky. McCoury and Old Crow both appeared at the inaugural Bonnaroo in 2002, with the latter already slated to play a stand-alone set at this year's festival.



Joining them for the Opry's historic festival debut will be non-members Brothers Osborne, LANCO, and Lucie Silvas, with more artists to be announced. Brothers Osborne will also be making their own appearance among the 150-strong performers at Bonnaroo. Other notable roots, Americana, and country artists set to appear at Bonnaroo outside of the Opry's showcase include Sturgill Simpson, his protege Tyler Childers, Midland, First Aid Kit, Jade Bird, Larkin Poe, the Texas Gentlemen, and R&B legend Mavis Staples.

Bonnaroo takes place June 7th to 10th. Headliners include Eminem, the Killers, and Muse.