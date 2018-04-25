Watch Nicki Bluhm Explore Nashville in New 'To Rise You Gotta Fall' Video

Singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm makes some new connections and acquires some items to spruce up her home in the new video for the soulful "To Rise You Gotta Fall," released today.

Bluhm wrote much of her new album – also titled To Rise You Gotta Fall – during a lengthy period of extreme change in which she got divorced and moved to Nashville. In the Scot Sax-directed video, Bluhm cruises around Nashville in her station wagon, visits a few stores and purchases some home goods from a variety of Craigslist sellers, making friends as she settles into her new environment. "It's the bumpy roads that lead you where you want to go… and bring you home," she sings, and the video indicates that she's doing a good job of following her own advice.

Due out June 1st, To Rise You Gotta Fall was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis with the help of Matt Ross-Spang (Margo Price). Bluhm's tour schedule picks up this spring with a May 27th show at the Meadowgrass Music Festival in Black Forest, Colorado.