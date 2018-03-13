Two years ago, Nathaniel Rateliff shimmied his way around The Tonight Show stage and into stardom with a rowdy performance of breakout hit "S.O.B." that went viral. He and his band the Night Sweats returned to the show on Monday armed with a new LP and played their current single "You Worry Me."

The Denver ensemble's second album Tearing at the Seams was released last Friday, and their appearance this time around was considerably more subdued than the first. There's no a capella singing, no prominent horns, and no soul-man theatrics on Rateliff's part. "You Worry Me" sees the group in straight-ahead roots-rock mode, and rather than playing as if their futures depend on it, they play as if they've always belonged on that stage. Ever-exuberant host Jimmy Fallon seems no less enamored than the first time the band visited.

Rateliff & the Night Sweats will be looking to capitalize on the breakthrough success of their self-titled debut, which topped the Billboard folk chart and cracked the Top 20 of the Hot 100. "You Worry Me," the lead single from Tearing at the Seams, was released in January and has already matched "S.O.B." in reaching the Number One spot on the AAA radio chart.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play the Gatsby in Austin, Texas on Tuesday as a part of SXSW.