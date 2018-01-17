Hear 'WD-40' Duo Muscadine Bloodline's Tenacious New Song 'Movin' On'

One of the fundamental challenges facing new country artists like the duo Muscadine Bloodline is the simple act of getting someone to pay attention for an entire song. The solution for Alabama natives Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, who make up Muscadline Bloodline, is to keep introducing musical ideas, which you can hear in the duo's ever-shifting new song "Movin' On."

"Once you're past the first chorus people are either over the song or not over the song, so we always want the song to move," says Stanton, who plays the sprawling, melodic guitar solo that closes the tune. "In the second verse the guitar changes and has its own little riff, so we just like to let the song move where there's a bunch of different parts and a bunch of different hooks, whether vocally or guitar driven. I feel like the more hooks the better."

"A lot of times when we're picking songs [to record], we start playing these songs live for months before we decide we're gonna cut it," adds Muncaster. "We start doing these things live and we actually get to experience the crowd reaction and we can judge it off that."

Muncaster and Stanton penned the song with ace Nashville tunesmith Cary Barlowe, coming up with a list of mile markers for putting a relationship in the rearview mirror. "No more drinking alone, staring at that phone, drive by their house and don't care if they're home," they sing, their emotive harmonies and atmospheric production making it unclear if this person has actually reached that point.

"It's like you're questioning yourself the whole time," says Stanton. "'Am I here? Am I not here?' It's weird because it straddles this line of, it's an uplifting song or maybe I'm not over this. It's up to the listener."

"And when we wrote it we kept it from being either a girl or a guy in the situation," says Muncaster, pointing out the use of the non-gendered pronoun "they." "We kept it broad in that it can relate to any situation ever."

Muscadine Bloodline have applied that principle to all their past work, scoring streaming hits with "WD-40" (from their self-titled 2017 EP) and the standalone single "Porch Swing Angel." Their new EP, titled Movin' On, is scheduled for release in spring 2018.