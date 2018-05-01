See Muscadine Bloodline Play a School Dance in 'I Can't Tell You No' Video

Country-rock duo Muscadine Bloodline provide the soundtrack for one couple's romantic dance in the new video for "I Can't Tell You No," from their newly released Movin' On EP.

Related Stream Country Duo Muscadine Bloodline's New EP 'Movin' On' Mobile, Alabama, natives Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton talk latest release and using the guitar as a voice

Duo members Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton and their band sport crisp, black tuxedos befitting the entertainment at a school dance, with balloons scattered around their feet and the basketball hoops floating in the background. With its soulful, slinky arrangement and reverb-heavy lead guitar riff that nods to Pearl Jam's "Yellow Ledbetter," "I Can't Tell You No" is a pledge of devotion that, in the duo's estimation, may mean watching The Bachelor or occasionally forsaking one's friends. Fittingly, Muscadine Bloodline's school dance is attended by precisely one couple, who – in addition to looking well past grade school age – are so enamored of one another that they're oblivious to the world around them.

Movin' On, the duo's latest EP, was released on April 27th and includes the hopeful title track along with "I Can't Tell You No" and three others, giving Muncaster and Stanton several new tunes to play at their live shows.

"We'll play all the new songs and whether or not they think they're good, they still don't have access to them," Stanton told Rolling Stone Country recently. "So that's why we wanted to put out another EP, because we just need the songs out right now to pay a full set."



Muscadine Bloodline will be on tour all summer, including a pair of dates with Texas star Cody Johnson and an appearance on the Breakout Stage during CMA Music Festival.