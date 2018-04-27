See Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line's Boisterous 'Up Down' on 'Kimmel'

Morgan Wallen's debut album If I Know Me arrived today via Big Loud Records, a short five months after "Up Down," his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, made its way onto country airwaves. In full-circle fashion, the superstar duo joined Wallen for his late-night debut on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Up Down" is Wallen's second single released to radio following "The Way I Talk," and it's now gone on to become his first Top 20 hit. The performance on the Kimmel stage retained every grain of swagger and catchiness of its original form, with Wallen's loose dance moves giving it a fresh appeal. FGL appeared at the start of the second verse, sauntering across the stage as they helped deliver the song's cyclical hook.

Wallen also performed "Whiskey Glasses," one of the more serious tracks from his If I Know Me, bringing charm and controlled resolve. Perhaps the fact that Wallen is a co-writer on Jason Aldean's current hit single "You Make It Easy" tempers the dejected atmosphere in "Whiskey Glasses" ever so slightly.

On April 27th, Wallen will cap the first stretch of his headlining tour with a show at Stoney's Rockin' Country in Las Vegas, Nevada.