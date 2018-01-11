Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Plot Co-Headlining Summer 2018 Tour

Miranda Lambert's new Livin' Like Hippies Tour kicks off a week from today on January 18th, but already the Grammy winner is already making plans for summer. On Thursday, Lambert announced that she'd be joining Little Big Town for the co-headlining Bandwagon Tour this summer.
The 13-date tour takes place over a six-week stretch during July and August, kicking off at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 12th. Lambert and LBT's stops will be focused along the East Coast, with a detour to Toronto's Budweiser Stage for the penultimate show on August 23rd, wrapping up August 24th at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.
Both artists, who previously collaborated on "Smokin' & Drinkin'" from Lambert's 2014 LP Platinum, are coming off successful years in 2017 thanks to a pair of critically acclaimed albums. The Weight of These Wings earned Lambert Album of the Year honors at the ACM awards, while The Breaker led to LBT being named Vocal Group of the Year at both the ACMs and CMAs. LBT also held a monthly residency at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium throughout most of last year.
Lambert will be on the road for her Livin' Like Hippies Tour with Jon Pardi from January through the end of March, while LBT will embark on the two-month Breaker Tour with Kacey Musgraves and Midland starting February 8th.
The full itinerary of Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town's The Bandwagon Tour:
July 12 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 20 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 21 — Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
August 2 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf at Orange Beach
August 3 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 4 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 16 — Darien Center NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
August 17 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 18 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
August 23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 24 — Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre