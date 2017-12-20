Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban Set for Elton John Tribute Concert

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Keith Urban are among the country stars set to honor pop legend Elton John in a special post-Grammy Awards tribute concert.

Related See Singer Cam Give Back to California Town Destroyed by Wildfires California native donates instruments to a community's arts center destroyed by the flames

Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute will take place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 30th and will also feature performances by Miley Cyrus, Kesha, John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Sam Smith, as well as John himself.

The evening of music is billed as a celebration of the English singer and composer's iconic career, which has included 60 Gold and Platinum albums, heralded live performances and Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

"Sir Elton John is an international music legend who has captivated audiences across generations for more than five decades," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards. "His creativity, dynamic presence, and melodic virtuosity have positioned him as a cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is pleased to honor his immeasurable contributions to the music community."

The show follows similar tributes to Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra and the Bee Gees, and will air on CBS later in 2018. The Grammys broadcast live from Madison Square Garden on January 28th.