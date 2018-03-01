Republican Pundit Mike Huckabee Named to CMA Foundation Board

The CMA Foundation, the Country Music Association's philanthropic organization, has announced the election of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee to its board of directors. Huckabee, a Republican political pundit and host on the Christian channel Trinity Broadcast Network, will serve on the 12-member board of the group, whose stated mission is in "improving and sustaining music education programs" across the country and ensuring "every child has the opportunity to participate in music education."

As a nonprofit, the CMA Foundation provides funds gleaned mainly from the annual CMA Fest to public school music programs. Huckabee, a bass player who has performed in a cover band called Capitol Offense, has been an outspoken champion of arts funding, especially music. Last March, he wrote a passionate op-ed for the Washington Post lobbying for the support of the National Endowment for the Arts.

"If it seems unusual that a conservative Republican would advocate for music and the arts, don't be so surprised. The largest increase in arts funding ever came under President Richard Nixon, and when budget hawks thought about cutting the minuscule funding of the NEA in the 1980s, it was no less than President Ronald Reagan who stepped in to make sure those in our poorest neighborhoods continued to have access to this road to academic success and meaningful way to express their creative gifts," he wrote.

But Huckabee has also expressed polarizing views when it comes to public education. The two-time presidential candidate suggested the abolishment of the Department of Education in 2015; questioned the teaching of Darwin's evolution theory ("If anybody wants to believe that they are the descendants of a primate, they are certainly welcome to do it," he said in 2007 Republican presidential debate); and is a proponent of school choice, which allows students the choice, via taxpayer dollars, of where to attend school (which can include charter, religious and private, often through a voucher system). Critics argue that this approach harms public schools and increases segregation, as well as funds corporate interests.

Reps for the CMA and Huckabee did not immediately reply to a request for comment.



Huckabee, the father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has also compared legalizing gay marriage to the legalization of incest, questioned if gay couples should be able to adopt, and rallied behind Kentucky clerk Kim Davis, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. In recent months, he's become a controversial figure on Twitter, tweeting shortly after the Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooting that the suspect was a "liberal atheist stopped by Christian NRA instructor." He also criticized "cowardly corporations" for pulling their support for the NRA after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.