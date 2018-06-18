Midland Plot Fall 2018 Electric Rodeo Tour

Midland are already set to log many hours of stage time in 2018, but the Texas trio has more in store before the year ends. Fresh off an opening slot with Little Big Town, with another on the way supporting Thomas Rhett, they've announced a new limited headlining run billed as the Electric Rodeo Tour.

The new dates, somewhat confusingly, are intermingled with their existing ones, with the tour opening in Tuscon, Arizona on October 24th arriving before their last three dates on Rhett's Life Changes Tour. More new dates on the East Coast and Southeast land during a weeklong stretch in November, shortly before a previously planned jaunt to the United Kingdom and Ireland. Finally, the Electric Rodeo Tour wraps up with a pair of Midwest dates in December, for what will be Midland's last appearances of the year — so far, at least.

Fresh off nabbing an ACM award for New Vocal Duo of the Year, Midland have stayed plenty busy capitalizing on the success of last year's debut LP On the Rocks and its Number Four single, "Drinkin' Problem." They recently made their Bonnaroo debut and played a sold-out show at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, where they filmed the music video for "Burn Out."

The full itinerary for Midland's Electric Rodeo Tour:

October 24 — Tucson, AZ @ Valencia Amphitheatre

November 8 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

November 9 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

November 10 — Greensboro, NC @ Cold Denim Entertainment Center

November 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

November 16 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill and Mine

December 13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

December 14 — Springfield, IL @ Boondocks