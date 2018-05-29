Midland, Michael Ray Anchor CMA Fest Spotify Event Lineup

As CMA Fest descends upon downtown Nashville, Blake Shelton's new entertainment venue Ole Red – launching in partnership with Ryman Hospitality – will open its doors for business. In addition to the late-night "Blake Shelton and Friends" concert taking place June 6th, Ole Red will also host digital-music giant Spotify for a series of performances and events during CMA Fest.

Coinciding with Spotify's newly re-launched Hot Country Songs playlist, the company's CMA Fest presence will include performances from some of country's most buzzed-about up-and-coming talent. "Drinkin' Problem" trio Midland, who are scheduled to play Bonnaroo on June 9th, will perform at Ole Red during CMA Fest – one of their only Nashville appearances during the week. Michael Ray, whose new album Amos arrives on June 1st, is also slated to perform, in addition to his back-to-back performances at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Ascend Amphitheater on June 9th. Additional performers at Ole Red include Lauren Alaina, Hunter Hayes, Tenille Townes, Maddie & Tae, RaeLynn and more; the full schedule and lineup will be announced soon.

Spotify's Hot Country Songs playlist, which boasts nearly 5 million subscribers, now includes video content along with streaming audio. Video features so far have included an exploration of Keith Urban's new album Graffiti U, as well as special performances by Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Midland and others.

CMA Music Festival takes place June 7th to 10th in downtown Nashville. Performers at the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, which require a ticket, include Brothers Osborne, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton.