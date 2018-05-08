See Michael Ray's Stark 'Her World or Mine' Video

Michael Ray has shared the stark video for "Her World or Mine," a poignant ballad written by Brett Beavers, Jamie Paulin and Travis Denning. It's the third track to be released from the singer's upcoming album Amos, following "Get to You" and "Fan Girl."

The clip shows a misty-eyed Ray performing alone in a dark room, lit by a hazy spotlight. He works through the lyrics of the plaintive ballad, closing his eyes or grasping the mic stand during the song's many heartfelt moments. A diary entry of sorts, the track examines the different trajectories of lives post-breakup. The tune had a personal connection for Ray, who was going through his own breakup when he first heard the demo.

"When I was in the studio recording this song, I struggled to get through it sometimes," said Ray in a release. "I thought, 'man, I am living every lyric of this song right now.'"

Amos will be released on June 1st while Ray is in the midst of headlining his Get To You Tour. He's also among the artists scheduled to play at Carolina Country Music Fest 2018 – a bill that also includes Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Cole Swindell.