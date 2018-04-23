Watch Michael Ray Pay Tribute to Concertgoers in 'Fan Girl' Video

Michael Ray's Amos won't hit stores until June 1st, but the country chart-topper is already performing the album's kickoff track, "Fan Girl," in concert.

Related 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know: April 2018 From the power-country of Rachel Wammack to the dusty vibes of Kyle Daniel

"For months, we have been playing these songs on the road," he says, "and we start most every show with 'Fan Girl,' so it was time to put this song in [the fans'] hands."

A tribute to those who support live music, "Fan Girl" turns the notion on fandom on its head. This time, it's the artist who's a fan of the audience – particularly a woman who's every bit as spotlight-worthy as the musicians onstage.

"You give me that front row feeling / Screaming with my hands up / Walk in the room and everybody stands up," Ray sings in the chorus, where the song's arrangement – a pop-heavy heap of electronics, guitars, R&B grooves and synthesizers – reaches its climatic peak. Released today, the song's music video adds a visual storyline to the mix, following a woman as she completes her pre-show rituals, including a makeup session in the bathroom mirror and a flurry of selfies with her girlfriend, before heading to a Michael Ray gig. The rest of the clip focuses on live footage of Ray and his touring band, doubling as a preview of the singer's show.

Ray's current single is "Get to You," which sits inside the country radio Top 20 this week. Amos is available for pre-order now.