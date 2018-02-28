Mary Chapin Carpenter Plots U.S. Summer Tour

Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter has announced plans for a nationwide tour this summer. The 20-city trek gets underway in mid-June, less than three months after she releases her new LP Sometimes Just the Sky on March 30th.

Following a shared show with Chris Hillman, David Crosby and Herb Pedersen on June 16th, Carpenter will step into the headlining spot with her June 17th show at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Byham Theatre. The remaining trek will take her across the country for multiple shows in Colorado as well as Maine before heading to the south for a series of shows in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee in August.

Sometimes Just the Sky, which was produced by Ethan Johns, offers new versions of songs from different points in Carpenter's lengthy recording career, including "Rhythm of the Blues," which first appeared on her multi-platinum LP Come On Come On and "The Moon and St. Christopher," originally a duet with Shawn Colvin on 1990's Shooting Straight in the Dark. Sometimes Just the Sky gets its name from the one new song included, a tune Carpenter wrote after hearing Patti Smith give a speech where she touched on both hard and beautiful aspects of life.

"She lists a few things, like sometimes it's about meeting an old friend… and then she says, 'Sometimes it's just the sky,'" Carpenter told Rolling Stone Country earlier in February. "That was in my head and I wrote [it]. Sometimes a phrase just jumps out and all of a sudden it means everything to me."



Mary Chapin Carpenter's 2018 summer tour dates:



June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Byham Theatre

June 18 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk Chumley Theater

June 20 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

June 21 – Omaha, NE @ Holland Performing Arts Center

June 22 – Denver, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens

June 24 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

June 26 – Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Resorts

July 12 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautaqua

July 15 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

July 16 – Columbus, OH @ Davidson Theatre

July 20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

July 21-22 – Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

July 25 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

August 1 – Gettysburg, VA @ The Majestic Theatre

August 2 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

August 3 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

August 7 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

August 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theater

August 11 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap