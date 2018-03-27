See Margo Price's Rare, Alternate 'Hands of Time' Video

Two years ago today, on March 27th, 2016, Margo Price released her Third Man Records debut album Midwest Farmer's Daughter. A master class in powerful country songwriting, the album went on to earn Price numerous spots on year-end lists, as well as two Americana Music Honors and Awards nominations.

Related Margo Price on Nashville Hypocrisy, Gun Control and Trump "Women are not going to put up with shit anymore, and it's amazing," says country's most outspoken singer

To celebrate the album's second anniversary, Price has shared an unreleased music video for album standout "Hands of Time," a sobering, autobiographical track that chronicles the loss she's incurred throughout her life, including losing her family farm as a two-year-old, leaving home, and losing her firstborn child. Joshua Shoemaker directed the clip, which features actual home movie footage from various stages of Price's life, including her wedding to Jeremy Ivey. Price released the official version of the video in late 2016.

In October 2017, Price released sophomore LP All American Made, another critically acclaimed collection of personal, often political songs that bring focus to the stories of rural life that aren't frequently being addressed elsewhere in mainstream country music.

Price recently stopped by Conan to perform All American Made cut "Pay Gap," a takedown of gendered wage inequality. This spring, she'll be headlining the Nowhere Fast Tour, which includes three consecutive shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

