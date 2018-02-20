See Margo Price Smoke Up, Shut Down Harasser in 'Little Pain' Video

Margo Price walks the line between daydream and drudgery in her new music video for "A Little Pain," playing a waitress who adds a little rock & roll to working the night shift and sticks it to the man in the process.

Directed by Mike Dempsey and Joshua Shoemaker, "A Little Pain" rekindles the hell-fraising spirit of Price's last music video, "Weakness," where she burned down a liquor store and led the police on a high-speed chase. There's less destruction this time around, as Price – fantasizing about being a singer while she waits at the laundromat – goes through the motions at her job at a diner (played by Nashville's Ellison Place Soda Shop, in this case).

There are two sides of Price's character, though. One plays it safe on the job and seems perpetually defeated, while the other relaxes by sneaking an Irish coffee and a toke in the kitchen (with a bit of product placement for Beats headphones). The end result, however, winds up the same, as an unwelcome towel snap pushes Price over the brink and leads to her boss getting thrown through a window.

"A Little Pain" was the lead single on Price's acclaimed second album, All American Made, which landed at Number One on Rolling Stone's list of the Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017. Price plays at Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado on February 20th.