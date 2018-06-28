Margo Price to Launch Pot Strain With Willie Nelson

As if Margo Price doesn't already have enough cred, she can now add a special ordainment from the godfather himself: Her own special strain of Willie's Reserve, the personal marijuana brand of Willie Nelson.

Price opened up about the news in an interview with High Times, which revealed that the All American Made singer-songwriter's strain is yet to be named or given a release date. "It was like, ‘Guys, some [musicians] want to sell clothes on the Home Shopping Network, but I want to sell weed.’ I just wanted to do it legally this time," Price recalls. The opportunity to get involved stemmed from an invitation to a weed tasting at Nelson's Luck Reunion party, held outside Austin, Texas, during South By Southwest. "I hope that it’s just the first of a venture that will lead to my being more involved in weed [retail]."



Besides adding that her strain will be indica, "which is great for [her] insomnia," Price also admitted that she can see her outspoken views on legalization making her a target at her home in Tennessee. “Yeah, its kinda reached a point where I’ve started wondering if my house is going to get raided,” she says.

Selling cannabis-related products isn't the only thing Price and Nelson are up to this summer. She's also making select appearance on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, but their next appearance on the same bill takes place on July 4th in Austin, Texas, for Nelson's annual Fourth of July Picnic at Circuit of the Americas.