Margo Price is getting ready to kick off her Nowhere Fast Tour this week in Kentucky, and as she counts down the hours to her first show of 2018 she's released a pair of new recordings for Spotify Singles, including a cover of Bob Dylan's "Most Likely You Go Your Way and I'll Go Mine."

Related 2018 Country Music Preview: 30 Most Anticipated Albums and Tours From new LPs by Kacey Musgraves and Dierks Bentley to tours by Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney

Released in 1966 on Dylan's landmark double LP Blonde on Blonde, which was recorded in Nashville and commemorated last year by Old Crow Medicine Show's 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde, "Most Likely You Go Your Way" is one of the album's many wordplay-heavy kiss offs. Price cut her version not far away at Sound Stage Studios, which host the sessions for the Spotify Singles series. She takes the original's almost-comical jauntiness and amps it up into a rootsy stomp, belying the latent sarcasm with a coyly snarling vocal delivery.

Also included in Price's Spotify Singles is a reworking of her own song "A Little Pain," one the singles off All American Made, which was Rolling Stone Country named the best country album of 2017. This is a more drastic reimagining, as the swaying ballad gets converted to waltz time and sound bigger and bolder than the original, shimmying along with synth and tinkling piano keys. Hear both recordings below.

Price plays Headliner's Music Hall in Louisville, Kentucky on January 20th.



