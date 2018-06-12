Trending

Margo Price, Lukas Nelson to Play AmericanaFest NYC

Legend Mavis Staples and poetic songwriter Joe Henry also slated for the Big Apple's Roots of American Music Weekend

Margo Price joins Mavis Staples, Joe Henry and Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real for the two-day AmericanaFest NYC as part of the city's Lincoln Center Out of Doors event. Credit: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For the past five years, summers in the Big Apple have come to mean one of New York's best showcases for country, blues and folk music with AmericanaFest NYC, now an integral part of the annual three-week-long Lincoln Center Out of Doors event.

The Roots of American Music Weekend, presented by the Americana Music Association will spotlight acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price, with the cosmic country-rock of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, on Saturday, August 11th. The following night soul-gospel icon Mavis Staples will take the stage as will Grammy-winning musician and producer Joe Henry. Both events, which are free, take place at Damrosch Park Bandshell at Lincoln Center, with no tickets required. Lincoln Center Out of Doors, with dozens of additional performances and events, begins July 24th and runs through August 12th.

In September, the Americana Music Association sets its sights on Nashville and the annual AmericanaFest, which runs from the 11th to 16th, anchored by the annual Americana Honors and Awards ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium on September 12th. Among the more than 250 performers slated to appear during this year's event are Brandy Clark, American Aquarium and Lee Ann Womack.