Margo Price, Lukas Nelson to Play AmericanaFest NYC

For the past five years, summers in the Big Apple have come to mean one of New York 's best showcases for country, blues and folk music with AmericanaFest NYC, now an integral part of the annual three-week-long Lincoln Center Out of Doors event.

The Roots of American Music Weekend, presented by the Americana Music Association will spotlight acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price, with the cosmic country-rock of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, on Saturday, August 11th. The following night soul-gospel icon Mavis Staples will take the stage as will Grammy-winning musician and producer Joe Henry. Both events, which are free, take place at Damrosch Park Bandshell at Lincoln Center , with no tickets required. Lincoln Center Out of Doors, with dozens of additional performances and events, begins July 24th and runs through August 12th.