Margo Price, Jason Isbell Anchor Year-End Lists

Country and Americana both had banner years in 2017, achieving new heights of creativity and stylistic diversity, as well as reinvigorating the spirit of social commentary.

Legendary icons, current superstars and newcomers alike all made the cut for Rolling Stone Country's 40 Best Country and Americana Albums and 25 Best Country Songs of 2017 lists, once again highlighting the genre's ever-evolving nature.

Here's a quick rundown of the Top Five albums and songs of the year.

Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017

5. Lee Ann Womack, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

4. Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume One

3. Valerie June, The Order of Time

2. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

1. Margo Price, All American Made

Best Country Songs of 2017

5. Ashley McBryde, "A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega"

4. Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

3. Cam, "Diane"

2. Midland's "Drinkin' Problem"

1. Jason Isbell, "If We Were Vampires"

Check out the full albums list here, and the complete breakdown of 2017’s best songs here.