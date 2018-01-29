Margo Price Extends Headlining 2018 Nowhere Fast Tour

Margo Price has hit the ground running in 2018 on the heels of her All American Made LP, which topped several critics' year-end lists at the end of 2017. Barely one week after launching her Nowhere Fast Tour, Price has added new dates to her springtime itinerary.

Those shows, all taking place in April following a brief trip overseas to the U.K. in March, will include support from Blackfoot Gypsies and Aaron Lee Tasjan. Starting April 11th, Price will swing through the Upper Midwest, including two nights at Thalia Hall in Chicago and a visit to First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before heading to the East Coast for the remainder of the month.

Price's previously announced itinerary includes a run of shows this week through Texas with Paul Cauthen, an appearance with John Prine at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, and a trio of shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, two of which have already sold out.

Success hasn't reined in the outspoken singer's opinions one bit, either, as she made clear in a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. "Women are not going to put up with shit anymore, and it's amazing," she said. "I don't know when actual equality will come, or if we need to burn more bras, but I'm happy to see some things coming to light, even if they're kind of painful."

The full list of Margo Price's newly added Nowhere Fast Tour dates:

April 11 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

April 12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

April 17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

April 18 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 20 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

April 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

April 22 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

April 24 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

April 25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

April 27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE

April 28 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater