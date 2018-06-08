See Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear's 'Everybody's Got Problems' Video

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear pull back the curtain on their creative spaces, both public and personal, in the music video for their new song "Everybody's Got Problems," part of the duo's new EP The Radio Winners.

Ward and his mother, Ruth, are captured in several intimate and endearing interactions in the video, directed by Bryce Veazey and produced by Ward. The pair can be seen practicing in their dining room, warming up backstage, and performing in concert, including footage from an outdoor show at Levitt Shell in Memphis, Tennessee. They're even shown rifling through vinyl together on Record Store Day. Those scenes are paired with the sweeping tone of the song, which takes the isolation of pain and hardship and lifts it up, a shared struggle that gains beauty and meaning on a chorus of voices.

The Radio Winners will be released July 27th by Glassnote Records, and comes three years after the Independence, Missouri-based group released their debut LP, Skeleton Crew. One other song from the new EP, "Childhood Goodbye," was premiered in March.

Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear will tour this summer with Lake Street Dive and the Record Company, starting at the Royal Oak Theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan, on June 26th.